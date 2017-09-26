This is SO exciting...

One of the main benefits of the colder months approaching (and yes, there may only be few) is that we get the return of our FAVE show, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

And before you ask, both Ant and Dec have been CONFIRMED to be reprising their roles.

But now rumours have been spreading like wildfire that Geordie Shore, Ex On The Beach and Just Tattoo Of Us star Charlotte Crosby is swapping the red carpet for the jungle as she is believed to be on the celebrity line up for this year’s series.

Could Char follow in the footsteps of her former Geordie Shore co-star Vicky Pattison and be crowned Queen of the Jungle?

A source told The Sun: ‘Charlotte has signed up to this year’s I’m A Celebrity. She’s nervous but so excited at the same time! She never thought she’d get a chance to go on the show because she thought they wouldn’t take her on because she’s done other reality shows like Big Brother.’

They continued: ‘She’s been telling her family and friends all about it and can’t wait to get out there now. Bear has been supportive about it and thinks it’s a great opportunity for her.’

The Sun claimed that the reality TV star was previously banned from the show after she won Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

Yet, the rumours circulated last year too that she would be entering the jungle, and fans were super disappointed when they turned out to be false.

‘My fans were so upset because they want us on. I can’t go on as they won’t have us, I’ve been banned because I was on Big Brother and they won’t follow suit,’ she told the publication.

Have they now changed their minds? Let’s hope so!