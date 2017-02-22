Charlotte Crosby Works Leopard Print At The BRIT Awards
It's kinda see-through, but y'know, why not?
Charlotte Crosby is rocking a very brave look on the BRIT Awards red carpet tonight.
The ex-Geordie Shore star has opted for a floor-length leopard-print gown, which is a teeny bit on the see-through side.
Yep. We can clearly see a pair of black undies through her dress. This seems to be perfectly intentional, and TBH, it’s pretty nice lingerie. So whatevs.
Charlotte’s clearly feeling her look, earlier sharing a pre-show Instagram snap of herself with her fans.
And they’re also into it, with comments including: ‘Wow stunning I love the dress top chick love ya long time xxxxx,’ and: ‘Where is this from I need it ❤️✌🏼️ xxx.’
So let’s talk about her beauty look.
When it comes to her locks, she’s opted for glamorous waves. She’s also gone for stand-out make-up, pairing dramatic smoky eyes and pink lips with a sweep of blusher across her cheekbones.
But while most are full of praise for the 26-year-old reality star, some people are a little unsure about her ensemble. Hmm.
One Instagram follower wrote: ‘Like the dress and charlotte but I wouldn’t say it’s something to wear to the brits,’ while another said: ‘Love Charlotte but this isn’t for the brits 🙈 [sic].’
Others had pretty odd opinions about how the design fitted on her body, with a small few making ‘pregnancy’ claims. Er, excuse us?
One Tweet reads: ‘@Charlottegshore are you pregnant? my mind is explodin right now😱😱😱😱😱,’ and: ‘@Charlottegshore looks pregnant in this outfit…’
Nope, we’re not seeing it. What do you think of Charlotte’s look? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.