Charlotte Crosby Works Leopard Print At The BRIT Awards

It's kinda see-through, but y'know, why not?

Charlotte Crosby is rocking a very brave look on the BRIT Awards red carpet tonight.

The ex-Geordie Shore star has opted for a floor-length leopard-print gown, which is a teeny bit on the see-through side.

Yep. We can clearly see a pair of black undies through her dress. This seems to be perfectly intentional, and TBH, it’s pretty nice lingerie. So whatevs.

Charlotte’s clearly feeling her look, earlier sharing a pre-show Instagram snap of herself with her fans.

And they’re also into it, with comments including: ‘Wow stunning I love the dress top chick love ya long time xxxxx,’ and: ‘Where is this from I need it ❤️✌🏼️ xxx.’

BRITS A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:14am PST

So let’s talk about her beauty look.

When it comes to her locks, she’s opted for glamorous waves. She’s also gone for stand-out make-up, pairing dramatic smoky eyes and pink lips with a sweep of blusher across her cheekbones.

But while most are full of praise for the 26-year-old reality star, some people are a little unsure about her ensemble. Hmm.

One Instagram follower wrote: ‘Like the dress and charlotte but I wouldn’t say it’s something to wear to the brits,’ while another said: ‘Love Charlotte but this isn’t for the brits 🙈 [sic].’

Others had pretty odd opinions about how the design fitted on her body, with a small few making ‘pregnancy’ claims. Er, excuse us?

One Tweet reads: ‘@Charlottegshore are you pregnant? my mind is explodin right now😱😱😱😱😱,’ and: ‘@Charlottegshore looks pregnant in this outfit…’

Nope, we’re not seeing it. What do you think of Charlotte’s look? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.