Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence On Her Feelings For Bear

There's been rumours surrounding them ever since they started filming for Just Tattoo Of Us. And now Charlotte has spoken out...

It seems as though Charlotte Crosby has finally confirmed the rumours that have been surrounding her.

The former Geordie Shore star and her Just Tattoo Of Us co-star Stephen Bear have been keeping us ALL guessing. Romance rumours first starting to surround them when they were seen spending A LOT of time together on social media, with Charlotte later announcing that they’d been working on a new show for MTV.

Bear caused quite a bit of confusion when he appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, and the nature of their relationship was put under the microscope again when Charlotte appeared to comment on his controversial dating strategy during one of the episodes.

Now, though, Charlotte seems happy to lay it all out on the table, having spoken out about her feelings for the reality star for the very first time.

The 26-year-old explained, ‘He’s The One. I’ve fallen for him a lot, the most I’ve ever fallen for anyone. And I think he feels the same, I really do.’

And it didn’t end there.

Charotte was quizzed on whether she thinks the CBB star is her soulmate, and she told Heat: ‘Yes, I definitely think so! I can be completely myself in front of him, we’re exactly the same.

‘We’re just daft and crazy and anything goes.’

It’s no secret that Charlotte hasn’t exactly had the best relationship experience in the past, having dated co-star Gary Beadle on and off throughout her time on Geordie Shore before it ended on pretty tragic terms when she suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

We’re pleased to hear that she’s so happy.