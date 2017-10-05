Charlotte Church Has Got Married, And We’re Obsessed With The Dress

The singer shares a beautiful photo from the ceremony with her Twitter fans...

We have some lovely news about Charlotte Church today… she’s married!

The 31-year-old singer made the announcement on Twitter yesterday, sharing a gorgeous photo of herself and new husband Jonny Powell at the altar.

The pair are the picture of happiness in the snap, which shows them grinning as they hold hands during their vows.

Of course, Charlotte looked utterly stunning. She’d chosen a delicately embossed gown for her big day, which featured tulle off-the-shoulder straps, a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt.

She’d accessorised with a floral crown, and her ombre locks had been teased into luxe curls. The perfect boho bride, no?

Charlotte had simply captioned the image: ‘Seriously happy people 😍😍😍😍.’

Aw. Fans were quick to send their congratulations, with comments including: ‘Congrats Charlotte, you look stunning in that dress too 🤗,’ and: ‘Thrilled for you Char… so pleased you found true happiness! X [sic].’

Oh, and about that dress. It was actually totally affordable, with Charlotte later tweeting a follower: ‘Shhhhh…..it was £300 in the sale! I’ll find out who made it and let you know😜 [sic].’

Who would’ve thought it?!

According to the BBC, Charlotte and musician Jonny, 30, officially tied the knot at Cardiff Register Office on 16 September.

The nuptials also included a ceremony under a tree at their Dinas Powys home, in a blessing party to celebrate with friends and family.

This came just three months after the couple – who started dating in 2010 – announced that mother-of-two Charlotte had suffered a miscarriage.

With that in mind, we’re sending her and Jonny all the love and luck in the world for their marriage. Congratulations, guys!