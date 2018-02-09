Busted’s Charlie Simpson Announces The Arrival Of His Second Son

The singer takes to Instagram to reveal his happy news

Charlie Simpson is a dad of two!

The Busted singer, 32, announced the birth of his second son last week, sharing a gorgeous snap of the newborn on Instagram.

See: Celebrity Babies: The Cutest Kids On Instagram

Alongside the image, he wrote: ‘Very excited that this little guy decided to come and meet us last night! Welcome to the world Jago Jesse George Simpson! 😍.’

Of course, fans were quick to send their best wishes. Comments included: ‘Congratulations Mr and Mrs Simpson he’s beautiful,’ and: ‘Congratulations what a gorgeous boy!’

Charlie married his long-time girlfriend Anna Barnard in June 2014, and they welcomed first boy Arlo a year later.

Sending the whole family our congratulations.