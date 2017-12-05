Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton And Natalia Dyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut

It looks like #Chatalia is official!

It looks like Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have made things official.

The duo – who play Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix show – made their first red carpet appearance together last night, heading to the British Fashion Awards in London.

They definitely looked in sync in their chic-but-quirky outfits. Yorkshire-born Charlie (who knew?!) was rocking a yellow satin Coach jacket, while American actress Natalia was gorgeous in a plum-coloured maxi.

The floor-length number had been embellished with silver stars, and Natalia had paired with the piece with metallic strappy heels and a natural make-up look.

Gone was the brunette perm we grew to love in season two, and in its place was a blonde up-do and blunt fringe.

Turns out she can pull off any look, eh? Maybe she’ll be copying Steve Harrington’s mullet in season three. Get that Farrah Fawcett spray ready…

The pair looked super loved-up, gazing into each other’s eyes as they posed in front of the cameras. Natalia, 20, was even snapped wrapping her arm around 23-year-old Charlie’s waist. Aw.

We’re all about #Jancy on the show (soz, Steve), but we think we love #Chatalia even more.