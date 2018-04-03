Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Have ‘Lovingly Chosen To Separate’

And fans are devastated...

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have announced their decision to split, after almost nine years of marriage.

They met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married three years later in 2009.

The much-loved showbiz couple, who share a daughter, have written a joint statement to explain the decision to fans. It was posted to each of their social media profiles.

The pair have said that they have ‘lovingly chosen to separate as a couple’ but ‘are still a family.’

The full statement reads:

‘Hey world! So… We have something we would like to share.

‘First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

‘We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

‘Sending lots of love to everyone,

‘Chan&Jenna.’

Naturally, following a string of high profile celebrity break-ups, people have taken to social media to share their devastation at the news.

We’re sending our thoughts to Jenna and Channing.

And clinging onto the hope that we’re not dealt another celebrity split anytime soon.

💔💔💔