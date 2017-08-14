Chainmail Tops: The Return of the Noughties Classic

10 images

They're shiny, made out of metal and show off lots of sexy skin. What's not to love?

If you missed out on the chainmail tops trend the first time around then this is definitely a new season staple you’ve got to give a try.

Now we know they look a) like something Paris Hilton would have worn circa 2005 and b) like a missing part of a Star Wars costume but seeing as 00’s and Galactic inspired fashion are both *huge* trends this season we’re totally on board!

If you want someone to thank / blame for the revival of this trend then look towards the Gucci and Saint Laurent AW’17 Shows. ‘High shine’ is no doubt the best way to describe the sights at Saint Laurent with diamanté adorned boots, rhinestone blazers and sparkly shirts all making an appearance whilst at Gucci a member of the Alessandro model squad was sent down the runway wearing a head-to-toe chainmail body suit that even covered her entire face. Ouch!

Ok so we admit it, unless your RiRi (who was spotted wearing the metal bodysuit in question at Coachella earlier this year) this look can be kinda tricky to pull off IRL. But a toned down version like the chainmail top is just the kind of fashionable-meets-wearable piece the LOOK style squad love. Plus with prices starting at just £14.99 tapping into this new trend won’t break the bank either… Bonus!

But the best bit? Chainmail tops are a lot more versatile than you think and have the potential to work for a whole bunch of different occasions this autumn/winter season: GNO? Check! Office Christmas party? Check! NYE? Check! You can even wear it out for Sunday brunch with the family; just pair it with a tailored boyfriend blazer, skinny jeans and some heeled ankle boots and this glitzy party top suddenly becomes SO super sophisticated.

Still not convinced? Perhaps our edit of the best high-street chainmail tops below might help change your mind?