Jon Clark’s Friends Respond To His ‘Girlfriend’ Joining Love Island

After the new Love Island contestants were announced this week, we were all shocked to find out that one of the ladies is apparently TOWIE‘s Jon Clark’s girlfriend.

Jon took to Instagram to claim that he’d been with Chloe Crowhurst for the best part of a year, that they’d been living together – and had just got a puppy.

While some fans have accused him of being part of a publicity stunt, Jon’s celebrity friends have been quick to stick up for him.

Celebs Go Dating‘s Nadia Essex responded to a Tweet dismissing Jon’s rage with: ‘She stayed at his the night before she flew out. I think keeping calm after finding out she is on Love Island is a bit much to ask.’

Jon’s TOWIE co-star Tommy Mallet wrote: ‘People will actually sell there mum to get on love island 😂 Then try and buy her back a year later when everyone has forgotten about them [sic].’ Love Island alumnus Kady McDermott consoled Jon: ‘Hope you’re ok Jon, she won’t last long in the island anyway if that’s her morals x,’ while 2015 Islander Cally-Jane Beech took a slightly more direct approach, saying: ‘Is she serious @jbclark_ !!! Lucky escape Hun, clearly a fame w**** with no morals. Hope she gets kicked of first week! # loveisland [sic].’ Kady’s boyfriend and former Love Island star Scott Thomas was one of many to suggest that Jon needs to ‘go on the programme at some point to confront her’, and Ex On The Beach‘s Harriette Harper hit out: ‘Watched her love island video last night instantly disliked her anyways [sic].’ See: TOWIE’s Jon Clark Denies His Love Island Rant Is A Publicity Stunt

Eep. While it’s great that Jon has a support network around him, Chloe’s friends have since Tweeted from her page: ‘Let’s not always believe what you read… there is two sides to every story. 6 days till you get to see that! #Loveisland #TeamChloe ❤️❤️ [sic].’ So we’ll let her have her say… Crikey. With THIS much drama before the show has even started, it looks like this series could be the best one yet. By Emily Jefferies