How Celebrities Reacted To Beyoncé’s Big Pregnancy News

The internet was basically one big happy place last night as celebs shared their pure joy over Beyoncé and Jay Z's twin pregnancy....

With what feels like a constant stream of bad things happening in the world right now, the internet was relieved to finally have some lovely news to celebrate last night, as Beyoncé took to Instagram to bless us all with a dreamy Instagram pregnancy announcement.

It wasn’t just fans freaking out over Bey and Jay’s twins either, as tons of famous faces took to Twitter to share their love for her beautiful baby bump and the two new members of the Carter family.

Celeb reactions varied from cute congratulations to full on emoji explosions of joy, so here’s a quick round-up of all the big names who are possibly even more excited about Beyoncé’s twins than you are.

Rihanna couldn’t contain her excitement when she congratulated Bey and ‘big brother’ Jay. So many exclamation marks.

so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! 👼🏾👼🏾 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Close friend Chrissy Teigen joked that she had big news too, but then quickly followed it up with a super cute message.

Proud fangirl Zendaya could only express her joy with heart eye emojis.

Brie Larson was all of us when she cried actual happy tears over the news.

Hailey Baldwin accurately summed up everyone’s feelings on the whole evening tbh.

Despite that Lemonade drama (awks), Rita Ora was one of the first big names to send her congrats.

Even Piers Morgan was excited about the big reveal, and he’s never happy about anything.

Bryce Dallas Howard agreed that Beyoncé is the light who’s come to save us all in these dark times.

Dawn O’Porter was suitably buzzing with the rest of the Beyhive.

And weirdly, Ellen shared exactly the same announcement in slightly different undies. Such a coincidence.

Me too! A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

The world hasn’t been this happy in ages – probably since she dropped Lemonade, actually.

Good work, Bey and Jay.

By Lucy Wood