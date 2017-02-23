Celebrity Fashion Week Predictions

Whilst we love watching the catwalks to see what trends emerge during Fashion Week, we kinda love seeing what our fave celebrities wear more...

Celebrities are the major players of fashion week’s around the globe. Jetting from FROW to FROW and working their way through multiple perfectly styled looks each and every day.

Whether it’s for shows in New York, London, Milan or Paris we’re always looking to see what these girls are wearing!

Front row style is unpredictable, versatile and often starts micro trends, conversation and gives us all a little more fashion inspo – there’s a reason why it’s the hottest ticket in town.

FROW outfits can be literally anything and everything from jeans, trainers and a trench to a sequinned mini and heels as celebs know they’ll be photographed throughout the day and want to showcase their flawless wardrobes.

We love watching how Look Magazine favourite Alexa Chung switches her fashion week style up going from from her iconic trench coat look to glam with such ease. And how you never quite know what Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid will be spotted in next. Forever mixing it up we’re always keen to see what trend, era or designer they’re paying homage too.