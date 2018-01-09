Celebrity Big Brother’s India Divides Opinion With Her Views On Drag

It's fair to say that viewers of the show were not impressed with her 'intolerant' ideas...

Celebrity Big Brother‘s India Willoughby definitely caused a stir on Monday night.

In scenes that aired on last night’s show, viewers watched as she told her fellow housemates of her ‘phobia’ of drag queens – whilst Andrew Brady introduced his alter-ego Betty Swallox, following a makeover from Shane Jenek.

Many rushed to support Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian’s BFF, who wasted little time in speaking out against India’s opinions.

Venting to Ann Widdecombe and Maggie Oliver in another room, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said: ‘She [India] just brought up, “Just so you guys know, I feel disrespected and have a phobia of people who dress up like women.”

‘Why are you yelling? If you’re going to have a form of conversation, all of us have asked questions and never once has anyone responded in that fashion.

‘Male, female, transgender, gay, bisexual, lesbian — whatever the heck you want to be. Be a zebra. No-one has done that. If I had a phobia, I’m not looking for permission. I’m getting out of there.’

Tweets included: ‘Malika is speaking so much truth. India is trying to find every reason get offended at everything, but then thinks it’s alright to be ageist towards Ann and having a fear of Courtney because she’s a drag queen #CBB’ and ‘I wish @Malika said what she said to @India In front of everyone, it’s what we are all thinking!’

Others feel that India is doing very little to positively represent the LGBTQ+ community.

‘India seriously needs to look at her LGBT+ history and see how much Drag has helped progress trans rights. #CBB,’ one tweet read.

Another added: ‘It’s so annoying that the only trans voice in the CBB house is India’s because from my experience, the majority don’t react the way she does. I hope that what’s being broadcast doesn’t put people off educating themselves about ‘issues’ surrounding the LGBT+ community.’

‘Please don’t associate trans people with India Willoughby, she’s a terrible representative for the trans community… There’s plenty more incredible trans people who could represent us all in a better, more accurate way. #trans #CBBUK #LGBT #CBBIndia,’ tweeted another.

India tried to explain her ‘fear’ to her housemates, saying: ‘I’ve got something called gender dysphoria, which you can only resolve with medical attention. Someone coming in dressed that way, freaks me out.

‘Transexual people have suffered over the years, a lot of laughter. Probably like the old days when the black-and-white minstrels put on a show… Obviously, black people would find that offensive.’

Others took offence to the fact that she was making a comparison to ‘blackface’, with comments including: ‘India Willoughby on #cbb comparing drag queens to blackface is deeply ignorant and offensive to women/people of colour’ and ‘India is perfectly entitled to her own feelings. But to compare drag to blackface is grotesque, offensive & oppressive. Blackface was a way for white people to mock black people, drag by drag queens and kings is a way for them to express THEIR OWN gender identity.’

Let us know what you think about this series of CBB on Twitter @lookmagazine.