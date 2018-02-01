Here’s Who Is Going To Re-Enter The CBB House

Let the drama commence

Oh we do love a CBB plot twist, and the producers gave us just that yesterday when they announced a select choice of previously evicted celebrities would be re-entering the house.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Despite getting engaged as soon as he left the house, it seems Dapper Laughs is going to have to put his wedding plans on hold as CBB revealed he would be the first celeb going back into the house.

In a statement, Channel 5 also revealed that Ginuwine, John and India will be joining Dapper Laughs and returning to the show.

‘Some of the ex-housemates from the series, including Ginuwine, John and India, are returning to the house today as part of a task.’

There’s no word yet on what this mysterious task will be, but given that even more ex-housemates will be retuning to our screens during tonight’s show we imagine it’s going to be a good’un.

Bring it on!