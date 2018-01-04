Viewers Are NOT Happy With Celebrity Big Brother For This Surprising Reason

'There's a MASSIVE difference'

2018’s first series of Celebrity Big Brother came to our screens this week, and even on day two, it looks like this is going to be one of the most controversial CBB series yet.

This year’s launch show offered an unexpected twist, featuring an all-female line-up of celebrity housemates to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of women getting the vote.

Just two days in however, Twitter users are already reeling from the controversial conversations that have been happening in the house, with viewers taking particular offence to ex-MP Ann Widdecombe’s opinions on shamed producer Harvey Weinstein.

The past few months have seen over 50 women, from Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow to Cara Delevingne and Uma Thurman, come forward with accusations of harassment and in some cases assault by the the 65-year-old movie mogul. And with this series of CBB supposed to focus on women’s issues, it seemed inevitable that it would come up, but people weren’t expecting the opinions that would surface.

‘When it comes to Harvey Weinstein, I just think somebody should have said, “it’s not really worth it darling, I’d rather not get the part!”’ explained actress Amanda Barrie. ‘I tend to agree,’ added ex-MP Ann Widdecombe. ‘There was a choice.’

Since the airing of the episode, viewers have been taking to Twitter to voice their outrage, accusing the 70-year-old former politician of ‘victim blaming.’

‘There’s a choice to sleep with someone for a part. There’s not a choice to be sexually assaulted,’ posted one angry Twitter user, @OnceUponASophie. ‘There’s a MASSIVE difference. #CBB’

Amanda Barrie has also come under fire for her comments, announcing, ‘It’s just if you’re stupid enough to go to bed with somebody because you want the part. I just don’t get it.’

Fellow contestant Malika Haqq wasn’t afraid to stand up to them, insisting, ‘It’s not always that obvious. That’s how people sometimes end up subjecting themselves in situations and scenarios – you don’t see it coming and you end up doing something you really don’t want to end up doing.’

If this much controversy has come out of just two days in the house, we don’t know what to expect by February.