One Potential Celebrity Big Brother Contestant Is Already Causing Controversy

The show will be back on our screens tonight at 9pm. But everyone is talking about one potential housemate...

Celebrity Big Brother is set to make its return to Channel 5 on Tuesday 2nd January, and we’re already counting down the hours.

This year’s series is going to include a pretty big twist; 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of women over 30 being given the vote, and CBB bosses have said that they want to celebrate that historical milestone with an all-female line-up.

Well, to kick off the series at least.

In a statement, CBB producers have said: ‘Presented by Emma Willis, Celebrity Big Brother will initially explore how the all-female housemates interact, from politicians to performing artists, as they enter the house first, ahead of the celebrity male housemates.’

As always, the rumour mill is churning a number of different celebrity names, from reality TV stars to the Kardashians’ BFFs. But one name appears to have caused quite a stir already.

If your eyes were glued to Love Island throughout the summer (don’t worry, we won’t hold it against you) then you’ll know all about Jonny Mitchell. The 26-year-old made headlines thanks to his relationship – and break-up – with fellow islander Camilla Thurlow.

According to The Sun, the LI bad boy has been tipped to take the first male spot in the CBB house.

‘Viewers really enjoyed watching him on Love Island this summer – and clearly there’s still more to see from Jonny,’ a source reportedly told the publication.

So, why the controversy?

The series claims to be a celebration of womanhood that will ‘salute to a centenary of women’s suffrage’, so the fact that one of the first names to be linked to the show was a man who has previously been denounced by a women’s charity could be seen as a little unsavoury.

Expressing concern over some ‘sexist remarks’ made by Jonny during his time in the Love Island villa last summer, Women’s Aid pointed out that one of his comments – which many might brush off as banter, or even as a romantic gesture – should be used as an example against potentially ‘controlling’ behaviour in a relationship.

What’s more, Jonny sparked a huge debate on feminism during one conversation with Camilla, which saw him questioning whether women ‘almost have more opportunities than men’ now.

More recently, his split from Made In Chelsea‘s Stephanie Pratt involved some pretty heavy allegations, but Jonny has since spoken out to ‘categorically deny there was ever any abuse’ in the relationship.

Channel 5 has said that this special series of CBB will see its contestants ‘test their – and our – assumptions, challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman – and a man – in the 21st century.’

Is Jonny a good candidate?

We’ll have to wait and see, we suppose.