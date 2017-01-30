NoMuslimBan: Actors And Celebrities Protest Donald Trump’s Immigrant Ban

Even Kim Kardashian has had her say

Following Donald Trump’s executive order banning predominately Muslim refugees and citizens from entering the US, celebrities have wasted no time making their feelings known.

From explosive Twitter posts to red carpet protests, A-listers have expressed feelings of shock, horror and sadness in response to Trump’s latest presidential ruling which has sent opinion, and the western media into a tailspin.

At last night’s 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Big Bang Theory‘s Simon Helberg and wife, actress Jocelyn Towne walked the red carpet carrying a sign boldly stating ‘Refugees Welcome’. Jocelyn used her elegant and exposed neckline as a human billboard, the words ‘LET THEM IN’ set in stark contrast to her floaty cream gown.

Actor Ashton Kutcher also spoke out against the order, opening the SAG ceremony with a powerful address to those affected by the ban:

‘Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,’ the actor stated from the ceremonial podium.

‘You are a part of the fabric of who we are. And we love you and we welcome you.’

This very public celebrity condemnation of Donald Trump’s executive order, which ultimately affects people from seven predominately Muslim countries across the globe including Syria, Iraq and Somalia, comes just a week after thousands of protesters took to the streets in a united stand against the new president and his radicalism.

And despite the American Civil Liberties Union fighting and successfully winning a lawsuit against the ban on Saturday morning (and receiving over $24million in donations since then), support from A-listers continued in force over the weekend.

Even Kim Kardashian, who’s famously been on something of a social media hiatus since her horrific ordeal in Paris, used her 49.8 million strong following to call out Trump’s order:

Sister Khloé also retweeted the following:

What happens next remains to be seen. With award season gaining momentum over the next few weeks, there’s no doubt more and more celebrities will be using their position to make political statements. But is Donald Trump listening? Does he even care? Watch this space…