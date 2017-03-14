Celebrities Get Involved With Congratulating Cheryl And Liam Payne

Both Ne-Yo and Holly Willoughby have spoken out about the couple's amazing baby news

Cheryl and Liam Payne’s fans (and, er, us) are gearing up for the announcement of the year… that they’ve FINALLY welcomed their son or daughter.

And it’s not just Directioners and Soldiers who are glued to the couple’s social media pages. Fellow celebrities are also excitedly awaiting the birth of baby Chiam.

Interestingly, Ne-Yo is one of them. He’s actually revealed that he’s keen to mark the special occasion.

When asked if he was up for writing a track for the little one, he told OK!: ‘Of course! A fly lil’ lullaby for a fly lil’ baby n’ super fly lil’ mama.’

Aw. Holly Willoughby has also spoken out about Cheryl and Liam’s imminent parenthood.

The This Morning presenter says she’s keen for the bubba to appear on Celebrity Juice. We’re not sure if Chiam will approve, but it’s kind to extend the offer…

Holly, 36, jokes to New!: ‘It would be nice if Cheryl and Liam Payne would come on and bring in their new baby! Kate Middleton and Prince William are always invited too – they can come on whenever they like!’

It was only a few weeks ago that Cheryl officially announced her pregnancy, revealing her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oréal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

Despite rumours flying around for so long, she’s never actually spoken out about the speculation. One Direction’s Liam, 23, even stayed quiet during his acceptance speech at February’s BRIT Awards.

However, Cheryl’s believed to be due any day now. So we’re sending you lots of love and luck, lady!