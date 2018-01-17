One Guest On CBBBots Just Called Out Those Comments About Meghan Markle

'Say what you really want to say...'

It’s fair to say that Ann Widdecombe has been a controversial figure throughout her life. A former Conservative MP, the 70-year-old has been on side with some pretty unpopular policies, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights and issues relating to women.

There was always potential for Ann to be a divisive housemate, but her comments about Prince Harry’s future bride Meghan Markle sure proved to upset a lot of people.

Earlier in the series, the former cabinet minister said that she believed Meghan to be ‘trouble’ and that her distrust of her was based on her ‘background.’

Of course, there were implications to these words that led many to call her out at the time, with a handful of Twitter users believing she was referring to her family and, ultimately, her ‘colour.’

The conversation continued on Tuesday night’s Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal.

Comedian Ava Vidal was amongst the guests on the show, and she did not hold back when the topic turned to Ann.

‘I don’t know how she’s getting away with this,’ Ava began.

‘They’re doing a task and she’s sitting there going “Oh my god, they’re doing a task and they’re hurting people…”

‘You were a Tory! You voted in policies that hurt people over and over,’ she said.

Ava then touched on the comment that sparked the debate across the UK: ‘And I say this on behalf of my sisters, because we’re going to come for her, what she said about Meghan Markle… say what you really want to say.

‘If your truth is you’re an old cow, then I’m sorry, you’re just an old cow.’

It’s fair to say that a lot of people shared their support for her words on Twitter:

Others, however, jumped to Ann’s defence.

‘I don’t agree with most of Ann’s views but I still quite like her, she brings so much to the house. She’s debated for most of her life so like everyone else she’s bringing her talent into the house,’ one wrote.

