CBB’s Rylan Has Something To Say About Nicola McLean’s Controversial Comment

The latest Celebrity Big Brother argument got very personal, and viewers aren't happy...

Nicola McLean might be locked away in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but she’s really started something with viewers on the outside.

The 35-year-old has been heavily criticised for comments that she made towards Kim Woodburn, following yet another argument.

Now, it’s no secret that the How Clean Is Your House? presenter has been making herself pretty unpopular since she entered the Channel 5 show. But Nicola took things ‘lower’ (in her own words) when she pointed out Kim’s lack of children during their latest disagreement.

Aside from the fact that women shouldn’t be measured by their reproductive skills, Kim has a tragic backstory that made the whole thing even worse.



It all started when the 74-year-old called Nicola out for swearing, reminding her that she’s a ‘mum’ and at the same time implying that she should know better.

We understand that this might have hit a nerve, but the mum-of-two then hit back, ‘And you’re not and that’s your problem.’

Nicola then went on to add, ‘If you want to go low, I’ll go lower.’

Now, Rylan Clark-Neal – who is the face of BBBOTS – has decided to speak out on the whole situation, after watching it himself.



The Channel 5 presenter no doubt saw the backlash on social media, and he decided to address it.

Rylan began: ‘Erm, so just rewatched that Nicola Kim row now knowing what I know about Kim’s past. Didn’t pick up on it last night x [sic]’.

He then followed up with another tweet which read: ‘I think as and when Nicola leaves this is something that needs to be asked what she meant by it. Can see it’s caused a lot of upset x’.

Many have defended Nicola, arguing that she probably isn’t aware of her housemate’s history.

Kim has previously revealed that she gave birth prematurely to a stillborn boy in February 1966, although she hasn’t opened up about it during her time in the house.