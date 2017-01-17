CBB’s Nicola McLean Might Not Be Happy With These New Photos Of Husband Tom

The Celebrity Big Brother star has been opening up about her husband, and now he's apparently been spotted out with a 'mystery' woman...

Err, we really don’t think that Nicola McLean is going to be too happy about the latest headlines surrounding her husband, Tom Williams.

The model is currently taking part in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, and has been opening up about her tumultuous marriage to the footballer during her time in the house.

In a discussion with Jamie O’Hara (who she has become very close to during her time in the house), Nicola opened up about some difficulties that she’s faced with her partner, hinting that he might have been unfaithful in the past.

But she was then quick to make it clear that she is happy to have worked things out with Tom, despite reports that she’s ditched her wedding ring.

But today the footballer, who currently plays for Arizona United SC in the United Soccer League, has found himself in the spotlight again, after a report claims to have seen him having dinner with a ‘mystery woman’.

Of course, they could just be old friends. But, with everything that’s been going on in the Celebrity Big Brother house, fans have been quick to speculate.

The photographs, which were published on the Daily Star, appear to show Tom and the brunette lady (who has covered her face in a number of snaps) in a cab, and also enjoying an evening in STK.

The night was as blurry as the photo #allblack #stk #wellies #manoverboard A photo posted by Tom Williams 3 (@tomwilliams3) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:34am PST

But all might not be as it seems, as just one look at the 36-year-old’s Instagram page shows that he also seems to have enjoyed his night out with a group of lads.

This comes after Nicola McLean has been accused of ‘flirting’ with Jamie in the CBB house. In fact, Jamie’s ex wife Danielle Lloyd has spoken out about their on-screen relationship, saying that she believe’s Nic’ has ‘always fancied’ him.

Awkward.

Tom has been sporadically taking to social media throughout the series, cryptically commenting on his wife’s behaviour.

We’ll be watching this space.

And Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm.