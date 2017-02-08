Nicola McLean Opens Up About Her Husband After Celebrity Big Brother

The glamour model didn't have an easy time in the famous house...

She entertained viewers with her sassy attitude in the Celebrity Big Brother house – but Nicola McLean admits the experience has left her an ’emotional wreck.’

We feel you, Nicola.

If she wasn’t arguing with house villain Kim Woodburn, she was battling with Jedward – who she claims purposely tried to get a reaction out of her.

See: Nicola Mclean’s Husband Speaks Out About Kim Woodburn

‘Jedward just try to dig at you and try to provoke a reaction and I always give it to them…’ the 35-year-old said, reports the Mail Online.

But the experience appears to have had an impact on Nicola, as she revealed she is suffering the after-effects of being confined to the house.

‘I’m an emotional wreck always ready to blow,’ she added. ‘I have a lot of issues but I’m not sad.’

On a happier note for Nicola, she shared a little bit too much information when she revealed she was quick to hop in the sack with her husband, Tom Williams, after weeks apart.

‘Me and my husband yes, we had great sex (when I left the show) – it was wonderful. Yeah it was lovely!’

Er. Glad to hear it.

See: Jedward Have Received Some Sad Family News

Meanwhile, the fifth runner-up has been gushing about settling back into family life.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, she said: ‘I enjoyed the school run so much today #simplethings.’

During a chat after leaving the house, she revealed she couldn’t wait to get back to her children.

‘I haven’t seen the children yet because I stayed in the hotel -and I have press and stuff and they have football in the morning so it wouldn’t have been the right time to go and see them so I’m seeing them this afternoon. I can’t wait!’

By Jenni McKnight