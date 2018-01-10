CBB Viewers Thought Malika Haqq Was Treated Unfairly On Last Night’s Show

Khloe Kardashian's best friend had a lot of support on social media during the live nominations...

After a week of ‘women holding all of the power’, viewers tuned in to see the very first of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother live nominations.

Presenter Emma Willis entered the house to host the face-to-face nominations, which took place after the usual catch-up from the previous day.

It was the first time that anyone has been put up for eviction since the show kicked off again last Tuesday.

Paying homage to the female empowerment theme, the girls were the only ones with the power to nominate this time around.

But when Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq was asked to give her two choices, things got a little awkward.

At first, the KUWTK star said that she wasn’t ready and hadn’t decided who to put up. After a little pushing from Emma, Malika finally said Ann Widdecombe’s name.

It’s safe to say that the 70-year-old former MP wasn’t too impressed with the nomination, making an attempt to discount it.

‘That’s not valid, you must give another reason,’ Ann said, after Malika explained that she felt the rest of the house were ‘torturing’ her.

The 34-year-old, after a bit of pressure and a long pause, eventually elaborated: ‘Everybody is always apologising to Ann for our language, I feel like we’re torturing her.’

Her justification was eventually accepted, but that didn’t stop viewers from taking to social media to comment on the awkward moment.

‘I understand that Malika needed to rush her nominations but if Big Brother were going on a break then they should’ve gone back to her later so that she could give valid reasons #CBB,’ offered one viewer.

‘Malika being told it’s not a valid reason and having to explain was unfair! @bbuk #cbb,’ said another.

As always, Big Brother never fails to spark a reaction.