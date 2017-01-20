CBB’s Kim Woodburn’s Friend Says Her Behaviour Isn’t What It Seems

After a tumultuous week in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Kim's friend insists she's actually very 'sensitive'...

It’s been a tumultuous week in the Celebrity Big Brother house for Kim Woodburn.

The How Clean Is Your House star has shaken up her fellow housemates by getting into explosive arguments with, well, pretty much everyone.

And her row with Nicola McLean and Jamie O’Hara earlier this week even saw the 74-year-old being forcibly removed from the CBB house by security after things got heated.

However, Mike Chalut, who co-hosted her Canadian reality show Kim’s Rude Awakenings from 2007 until 2009, has since spoken out about his former colleague, insisting she’s actually ‘very sensitive’.

In a new interview with The Sun, Mike says that his friend Kim would be ‘really sad’ to see how she’s been perceived on the outside world.

‘I think one of the biggest misunderstandings about Kim is she’s very shy’, he said. ‘And she’s very sensitive. She just really wants what’s right in the world.

‘I was reading people on Twitter calling her insane. Kim’s not insane’, Mike continued. ‘I think she’ll be really sad. She’ll be sad because she’s like anybody, she just wants to be loved.

Since her outburst, Kim has also been accused of ‘acting’, with some viewers a little doubtful as to how genuine she’s been in the house.But Mike insists she’s being 100% herself.

‘I worry about what’s going to happen to her when she comes out of the house because she’s not crazy’, Mike added.

‘She’s just very passionate but very, very kind. She just calls people out on their s**t. She takes no prisoners.’