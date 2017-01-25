CBB’s Chloe Ferry Reveals Her ‘Biggest Mistake’ In The House

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant was evicted after a shock twist this week, but she's returned to social media to voice her thoughts...

Chloe Ferry never was going to be a wallflower, was she?

When we first heard whispers that the Geordie Shore favourite would be heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house, we knew EXACTLY what to expect. And let’s just say that, on an entertainment level, she really didn’t disappoint.

But, after just seven days in the house, the 21-year-old was given the boot. And it was all down to (yet another) shock nomination twist amongst the housemates.

Chloe went head-to-head with Stacy Francis in a test of loyalty. Basically, either one of them could press a button to put the other up for eviction, saving themselves at the same time.

But if both of them decided not to press their button, they would both be safe.

Ooh. What would you do?!

Chloe decided against pressing her button, but Stacy wasted very little time in hitting hers.

During her exit interview with Emma Willis, Chloe admitted that she wished she had got in there and pressed the button.

She told the host, ‘I’m foaming. I’m angry. I wish I’d pressed it now.’

Since her exit from the Celebrity Big Brother house, Chlo’ has been reunited with her worldly possessions (did someone say chicken nuggets?!), which includes her phone.

Yup. This little lady has jumped straight back on Twitter, and has wasted no time in tweeting her way through the latest episodes of CBB.

During last night’s show, Chloe, once again, made reference to the circumstances surrounding her eviction.

She announced: ‘Biggest mistake I ever made inot pressing the buzzer on Stacey!!!! [sic]’.

Fans rushed to respond, with comments including: ‘how she has made it this far into the competition I’ll never know, you were robbed of your place in the house’ and ‘You should have done. She was always going to press it :(‘.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm.