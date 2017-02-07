We Have Sad News About CBB’s Jamie O’Hara And Bianca Gascoigne

The break-up comes just 24 hours after the former footballer called her ‘the potential one’...

They were inseparable inside the Celebrity Big Brother house – but it seems that their romance was not meant to be as Jamie O’Hara has ended things with Bianca Gascoigne.

Their new single status comes just days after Friday’s final – which saw Coleen Nolan crowned the winner – and Jamie labelling Bianca as ‘wifey material’ in his exit interview.

‘They are going to remain firm friends but Jamie needs to spend time with his family first and focus on other things in his life,’ The Sun reports.

‘They had a great time in the CBB house but unfortunately it has come to an end.’

Jamie’s sudden change of heart hasn’t sat well with Bianca though, as she told The Sun Online earlier today: ‘I totally respect his decision, obviously children should always come first.

‘It would have been more respectful to hear the news from him first rather than reading about it in the newspapers.’

Jamie’s decision to focus on his family instead of his love life comes just 24 hours after he told OK! Magazine that he could see a future with the model.

‘She definitely has that potential [to be The One],’ he admitted. ‘She’s an amazing girl. I know she has her situation to sort out on the outside and I need to respect that.’

He added: ‘Whatever she wants to do, I’m happy with, but she is definitely someone that I want to have in my life.

‘She said to me that she really likes me and she wants something between us, so I’d like that as well.’

The shock split has fans questioning whether their relationship was indeed played up for the cameras – a suggestion also made by Calum Best in the house during a conversation with Nicola McLean.

But Bianca insisted their romance certainly wasn’t for the benefit of the cameras during her exit chat with Emma Willis.

‘It wasn’t a showmance. I wouldn’t put myself in that situation,’ she said after coming in sixth place.

Bianca now finds herself a single lady again after ending her relationship with boyfriend CJ Meeks to be with Jamie

She added to Emma : ‘There was someone and now there isn’t.’

By Jenni McKnight