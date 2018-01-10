This CBB Housemate Just Gave Her Opinion On Meghan Markle, And It Didn’t Go Down Well

Former Conservative Minister Ann Widdecombe has a lot to say about the royal wedding...

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the couple of the moment.

Since announcing their engagement, the royal pair have had us all hanging on their every update. From who’s going to walk Meghan down the aisle, to who’s going to take a spot in the bridal party, everyone wants to know exactly what their big day is going to look like.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that the Celebrity Big Brother housemates have had a little gossip about the impending nuptials.

During Tuesday night’s episode of the show, a couple of the girls were discussing their feelings about the former Suits actress, with Ashley James gushing about how beautiful she is.

Yup, we’re with you there.

It didn’t take long for Ann Widdecombe to chime in though, saying bluntly: ‘I think she’s trouble.’

Oh dear.

Now, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But it’s what the politician said next that really rubbed some people up the wrong way.

Ann went on to explain that her distrust of Meghan was based on, er, her ‘background.’

‘[It’s her] background [and] attitude,’ Ann told the others. ‘I worry… I add it all up and I’m uneasy. There we go.’

Sigh.

We’re not too sure what part of her ‘background’ she’s referring too; her former fame as an actress in Hollywood, the fact that she’s been married once before or, perhaps, her family background?

Viewers had a lot to say on Twitter.

‘So Meghan Markle’s “background & attitude” makes Ann Widdecombe uneasy….hmmm I think some one is trying their best not to say “colour” [sic],’ one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: ‘What the heck did Ann mean by Meghan’s ‘background’ means she’s ‘trouble’ lol pls #cbb [sic]’.

Safe to say her words did not go down too well.