So Apparently CBB’s Andrew Brady Has A ‘Secret Girlfriend’ On The Outside

Andrew Brady is definitely proving to be one of the most talked-about housemates of the current Celebrity Big Brother series, largely thanks to his incredible friendship with Shane Jenek.

There has been quite a bit of internet speculation about whether their budding bromance might mean a little more, especially after the former star of The Apprentice admitted that he thought Shane’s drag queen alter ego – Courtney Act – was ‘hot.’

But Andrew and Shane shattered the dreams of ‘shippers’ across the nation this week, explaining that they had a very special bond, but that it was definitely no more than friendship.

Now, though, it seems as though there are other relationship rumours circling Andrew. Yup, according to reports, he has a ‘secret girlfriend’ outside of the house.

These rumours appear to have been sparked on social media, but now they’ve been picked up by a number of news outlets.

According to OK!, Rachael Rhodes – a TV and radio presenter – was first linked to Andrew by her best friend, in a tweet which branded her as his ‘girlfriend’.

According to the report, this news was later ‘confirmed’ to the publication by a source.

Be the reason someone smiles today 😁 A post shared by Andrew Brady (@itsandrewbrady) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

You might recognise her; Rachael hosts a show for Capital Radio, and also used to be a rep for Ibiza Weekender.

Whilst she hasn’t publicly confirmed the rumour, she did reportedly post a cryptic Instagram about ‘missing someone’ just after he entered the house.

Hmm.

We’ll be watching this space.