Cat Deeley And Patrick Kielty Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

The TV presenters have some happy news to share

We have some lovely news about Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty today… they’re expecting their second child!

Cat, 41, revealed the news on her Twitter page, writing: ‘Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited. ❤️.’

Of course, the TV presenter was soon inundated with congratulatory messages.

One fan wrote: ‘Ah that’s fabulous news. Congratulations to you and @PatricKielty and Milo,’ while another said: ‘Congratulations to you and Patrick! Really exciting news!’

Cat and comedian Patrick, 46, married in Italy in 2012, and welcomed son Milo four years later.

Cat’s previously opened up about expanding her family, telling the Daily Mirror: ‘I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a “geriatric mum”. That is the terminology they use, I swear.

‘They say: “Ma’am, you are triple high risk.”‘

But she clearly loves being a mama, continuing: calling Milo ‘delicious’. She said: ‘I am awake all night listening out for him. I am checking he is breathing. I am depressed I will never sleep again.’

Aw. Sending you all our congratulations, guys!