Caroline Flack Reacts To THAT Shock Xtra Factor News

Caroline Flack is the latest to react to the news that the Xtra Factor won’t be returning for 2017.

The 37-year-old presenter, who hosted the show back in 2013 alongside Olly Murs, took to Twitter to thank her colleagues for the great friends she’d made over the years.

‘Xtra Factor was such a huge and wonderful part of our life!’ she wrote. ‘Thank you to everyone who made it so much fun..made so many brilliant friends ❤️’.

But she wasn’t done there, as the former Xtra Factor host then proceeded to share a series of throwback videos from her happy times on the show.

Sharing a video of her and Olly’s infamous entry dance, Cazza wrote: ‘Just getting a lil emo today ❤’.

Olly also followed suit by posting on his own Instagram account: ‘Awww what!!! Woke up to the news Xtra Factor is no more! Gutted! Some of the best memories on that show with Cazza & the crew!! 😢😂😥😂’, alongside another video of him and Caroline.

The decision to take the show off air is a result of wanting to focus more on a digital version of the spin-off show.

‘The X Factor is our biggest ITV entertainment show, in terms of online engagement’, an ITV spokesperson told The Mirror.

‘We have taken the decision to move away from a linear switchover show, and instead focus our efforts on our digital platforms, in support of the main show.’

Yesterday, a whole host of other celebs flocked to social media to lament the loss of a much-loved show.

Rylan Clarke, who hosted the show last year with Matt Edmonson, described his experience on the show as ‘an honour’.

‘After an amazing series I just want to say what an honour it was to finally host The Xtra Factor alongside the lovely Matt and naughty scamp Roman (Kemp),’ he tweeted.

We’re sad to see this one go. But we’ll definitely be watching online!