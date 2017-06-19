Caroline Flack Flies To Majorca To Stir Things Up In The Love Island Villa

The presenter is jetting off to enter the villa. And we ALL know what that means...

Good news, Love Island fans…

Presenter Caroline Flack is officially on the island and is ready to enter the villa to drop a bombshell.

We cannot WAIT.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter shared: ‘We’re touch down in Majorca … let’s go shake up this villa… not that it need it [sic]’.

Immediately, fans of the show began trying to guess what Caroline could possibly be stirring up.

‘Caroline’s going in! #LoveIslandAftersun told her to get the next available flight,’ one viewer tweeted, ‘This can only mean something gone down [sic]’.

Former Love Island lady Hannah Elizabeth begged the show to reveal the secret gossiping between contestants: ‘Plz @LoveIsland play them in clips of what theyve been saying about eachother on dates etc [sic]’.

One follower of the reality star agreed, tweeting the response: ‘theyve proper held back with these islanders, last year even Caroline was telling them what was being said [sic]’.

Last year’s Love Island runner-up Olivia Buckland responded too: ‘This would be gold. Literally a reptile park specialising in snakes’.

Ooh…

‘Caroline needs to get plane to the Island? Ohhh, whats going downnnn! [sic]’ another fan of the reality show began speculating.

Before last night’s re-coupling, one viewer shared: ‘Hope Caroline exposes all the snakey stuff in the villa before the recoupling. Like Amber and Chloe stirring,Would kick off!!! [sic]’

Could Caroline be ready to do just that this week?

Either way, there’s sure to be dramz.

Touchdown … nap time A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Caroline even shared this stunning snap on Instagram, with the caption: ‘Touchdown … nap time’.

Followers of the presenter tried to figure out why Caroline would be appearing on the show: ‘oh she’s there something big must be about to go down!!!‘

Others tweeted the star: ‘Can you give us a little hint?’ and ‘Wanna give us any exclusives?’

One thing’s for sure, the drama is only going to get better!

By Emily Jefferies