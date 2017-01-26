Caroline Flack Suffers Minor Wardrobe Malfunction At The NTAs (But 100% Styles It Out)

Caroline Flack smouldered in burgundy last night at the National Television Awards - but she DID suffer a slight red carpet mishap *bless*

Caroline Flack looked simply stunning last night at the National Television Awards in a burgundy bandeau dress – she did however suffer a wee wardrobe malfunction when walking the red carpet.

The Love Island host’s daring dress choice — sexy bandeau with thigh high split, wowsers — threatened several times to come awry on the carpet, but Flackers (like a pro) took it all in her stride. Clutching at the neckline and flapping front split, Caroline managed to keep her dignity, despite the paps frantically try to get an exposed skin snap.

Good for you Flackers.

Teaming the dress with a classic nude court shoe, Caroline looked every inch the starlet.

Read: Gogglebox Fails To Mention Caroline Aherne In Its NTAs Speech

She wasn’t the only star however to suffer some serious garm issues on the night. Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson appeared to completely forget to wear underwear underneath her black sheer panelled dress, and soap actress Gillian Taylforth’s strapless gown refused to stay put as she walked the red carpet outside London’s O2 Arena. Hollyoaks‘ Jorgie Porter was also seen struggling with her sequinned halter-neck floor sweeper.

Good luck LOVE ISLAND ❤ A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:53am PST

Despite Love Island losing out to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in the best Challenge Show category, Flackers still managed to completely slay the fashion stakes, posting Instagrams from the glitzy event throughout the night. Her newly toned body and tousled lob finished her polished look perfectly.

Read: Why All Eyes Were On Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield At The NTAs

She also found the time to send a sweet shout out stylist Lou Teasdale:

‘Thanks @louteasdale for hair and make up … Its coming ! GOOD LUCK LOVE ISLAND ❤’

Thanks @louteasdale for hair and make up … Its coming ! GOOD LUCK LOVE ISLAND ❤ A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Big winners on the night included This Morning‘s Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield for Best Live Magazine gong (FYI, you need to check out Holly’s rather spectacular dress slip, lol), and ITV’s Emmerdale managed to tump both Eastenders and Coronation Street by scooping the Best Serial Drama gong.