Erm... What was going on here, then?

Caroline Flack probably had one of the most envied jobs this summer. As the presenter of hit reality show Love Island, not only did she get all the inside gossip but she also got up close and personal with the Islanders.

And fans have gone into meltdown after the brunette beauty posted a particular picture on her Instagram page.

She’s certainly up close and personal with THIS contestant, anyway…

Muggy but Huggy A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

With their arms around each other and their faces touching, Flack wrote about Mike Thalassitis: ‘Muggy but Huggy’ beneath the snap.

Some followers were cautious, and warned Caroline to stay away: ‘I thought you had a sparkle in your eye, be careful @carolineflack he’s muggy!!!’ one wrote, and another slammed: ‘The ultimate player that will feed off your fame [sic].’

Eeep.

Thanks for my classy new hat @iaindoesjokes #SPOTMYMOLE #loveisland A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

‘You’re the reason he didn’t want to say too much abt having a relationship with Tyla @carolineflack😜 he only had eyes for you!!!😍 [sic],’ one fan speculated, and another agreed that the presenter looked pretty smitten: ‘You actually luv him!! Since the first interview it’s written all over your face 😍 [sic].’

Even LI star Sam Gowland seemed suspicious about what was really going on between the two of them: ‘Aw yeah what’s going on here like 👀😂😂😂 @carolineflack @mike_thala.’

Uh-oh, Caroline…

Viewers of the show even took the debate to Twitter to continue speculating.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘I think caroline flack has her eye on muggy mike #loveisland,’ tweeted one fan, and another seemed to fully support the unlikely pairing: ‘I want Muggy Mike and Caroline Flack to get together (I’m too emotionally invested in this s***) # loveislandaftersun.’

Could Mike’s head have been turned by the bubbly TV presenter? And could she be falling into THAT sand just like Liv did?!

It’s a long shot, but we’ll wait and see…

By Emily Jefferies