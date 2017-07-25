Caroline Flack’s Look Divides Opinion During The Love Island Final
We LOVED Flackers' quirky pink dress, but not everyone was ready for that jelly
What would Love Island be without Caroline Flack?
We always know something big’s going to go down when the 37-year-old presenter struts into the villa. Usually a dumping, or two… or three.
Yep, we all love a Flack Attack. And last night’s grand finale was no exception.
It was down to Cazza to announce that Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies had won the third series of the ITV2 show, with Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt finishing in second place.
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood came third, while Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville ended in fourth.
Of course, Caroline looked AH-mazing. She was working a pink Michelle Mason midi, which featured an asymmetric bodice and a sexy thigh slit.
She’d kept her accessories simple, letting her dress do all the talking. When it came to her beauty look, she’d teased her brunette lob into a tousled waves. Just beaut.
Of course, the majority of viewers agreed. Tweets included: ‘Caroline flack looks amazing! #crush #loveisland2017 #sohot,’ ‘Caroline flack is gorgeous 😍,’ and: ‘Caroline flack looks beautiful tonight @LoveIsland.’
But unfortunately, her frock proved to be a little Marmite.
One Tweeter wrote: ‘Was Caroline Flack’s dress the most stressful thing on TV in 2017?’ while another said: ‘My overwhelming thought was that i was very upset with Caroline flack’s dress [sic].’
Ah well. You can’t win ’em all, eh?
Anyway, back to counting down the days until Love Island 2018 begins…