Caroline Flack Just Made Another HUGE Announcement

EXCLUSIVE! It's been one exciting week for Love Island presenter, Caroline...

Huge congratulations are in order for LOOK cover star Caroline Flack this week. 💍

After announcing her engagement to Apprentice star Andrew Brady over the weekend with this super-sweet snap: Caroline followed up this lovely news by exclusively sharing with us all the details of her debut fashion collection…

The Love Island host is collaborating with high-street favourite River Island and we couldn’t be more excited. It’s been all go for Caroline who is not only prepping of the show, but working closely with RI’s in-house design team to create a dreamy 19-piece collection which is set to drop online and in selected stores on the 30th May.

Featuring dreamy maxi dresses, cool separates and accessories, the whole collection will fit perfectly in to the average travel luggage case, making it the ideal holiday ‘drobe. Just in time for Love Island, eh Caroline? Expect to see a ’70s edge and all the summer cool girl vibes throughout.

Read: Everything You Need To Know About Love Island 2018

It’s not hard to miss the inspiration behind the key pieces like this ‘love sick’ tee which over half of team LOOK are already eagerly eyeing up ahead of Love Island’s 2018 launch (rumoured to be on the 5th of June, FYI). When we spoke with Caroline she shared that ‘any friends that I’ve secretly shown the collection to have told me it’s totally me, it’s like I’m walking into my own wardrobe’. We would step in to Caroline’s closet any day!

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Whilst we eagerly await snaps of Caroline’s River Island collection we’re already pretty sure that this floaty floral maxi dress will be our go-to all summer long. From weddings to date nights by the beach-front we can’t to see it IRL.

Keep an eye out in LOOK magazine soon for the big reveal. It’s one not to miss, ladies.