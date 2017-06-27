Caroline Flack Speaks Out About Jess And Mike On Love Island: After Sun

As Jess says she 'adores' beau Dom...

It’s the question on every Love Island fan’s lips… did Jess Shears and Mike Thalassitis really hook up?

In case you’ve missed the news, let us explain. The pair seem to have become pretty friendly since leaving the villa last week.

Hometime for @mike_thala and I 💔 So sad to leave the island but glad to be home. Thanks so much for all the love and support. ❤️❤️❤️ photo by my love @imcokes A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

Pictures have been posted to both of their social media accounts, leaving followers wondering whether they might have got a little closer. Rumours also started circulating about whether or not they spent the night together, although they’ve fiercely denied the allegations.

Word of their ‘romance’ recently got back to the contestants, and it’s safe to say it came as quite a blow for Jess’s beau Dom Lever.

Now people are questioning whether Jess felt as strongly for Dom as she claimed she did, but she’s very keen to set the record straight.

She tells Star: ‘I’ve never felt a connection like I have with Dom – I adore the boy. We chatted about our views on marriage and kids. There was nothing fake about it.’

Recent evictee Chloe Crowhurst has also stuck up for her, revealing to MailOnline: ‘I was very close to Jess and she told me she was falling in love with him.’

But host Caroline Flack isn’t sure that everyone feels the same way.

She questioned both Jess and Mike on Love Island: After Sun on Sunday night, and has now shared a clip from the show on Instagram.

Ha! Thank you @mike_thala for letting me grill you .. you and Jess were both great sports … although people still don't know if they believeeeee youuuuu 😂#loveislandaftersun A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Alongside this, she wrote: ‘Ha! Thank you @mike_thala for letting me grill you .. you and Jess were both great sports … although people still don’t know if they believeeeee youuuuu 😂#loveislandaftersun [sic].’

Hmm. Innocent until proven guilty, eh?