Caroline Flack’s Rep Speaks Out After THAT Accidental Instagram Video

Caroline reportedly accidentally posted a 'drunk' video to Instagram stories whilst on holiday with BFF Gizzi Erskine... And now, her rep's made a statement

Caroline Flack has been living the DREAM over the past few weeks.

The former Xtra Factor presenter has been enjoying some well-deserved time out, hopping from Mexico to Mayalsia and generally having what looks like an epic time with BFF Gizzi Erskine.

But last night saw Caroline make a bit of a social media gaffe when she reportedly accidentally shared a half-naked (and very boozy) video to Instagram stories.

Lady and the tramp … huh? A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:24am PST

According to The Sun, Caroline and Gizzi were enjoying a post-night out giggle on a bed when they suddenly realised they had gone live to Cazza’s 1 million followers.

Eep!

‘Caroline was half-naked and looked like she was [drunk]’, a source told the publication. ‘She could be seen playing around on a bed with Gizzi. Then someone could be heard saying, “It’s a live video” and they stopped filming in a bit of a panic.’

Sea life ❤️🌴 A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

However, the TV presenter’s spokesperson has since said that Caroline did post a ‘story’ on Instagram, but that it was intended to make pal Professor Green laugh.

They added: ‘Caroline was able to have a fantastic break over the Christmas period with her friend Gizzi. It has been a nice relief to let her hair down for a few days before her training and healthy lifestyle kicks back in on her return.

‘She has a few exciting projects this year which she looks forward to preparing for.’