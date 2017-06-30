So, Caroline Flack And Camilla Thurlow Have A Hidden Connection

And it COULD explain why Cazza is such a big fan of the Love Island contestant...

We officially have a new nation’s sweetheart – Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow.

The 27-year-old has had a bit of a whirlwind journey on the ITV2 show, with Jonny Mitchell ditching her for new girl Tyla Carr earlier this week.

This came after he’d reassured Camilla that he wouldn’t be ‘jumping ship’, and just a day after they’d re-coupled.

Then, as if things couldn’t get any more shocking, Jonny and Tyla SNOGGED.

Understandably, Camilla was incredibly upset by the break-up. She burst into tears, whispering to Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville: ‘I don’t think I can do this. I really want to go home.’

On last night’s show, we saw new boy Craig Lawson shower her with A LOT of attention, but not everyone is convinced by his crush.

Some suspicious viewers have a theory that the Essex lad may have cottoned on to Camilla’s popularity, and that coupling up with her could keep him safe.

TBH, it’s a bit too much to bear. We mean, all we want is for Cam’ to be happy. *Wipes tear from eye*.

And we’re not the only ones – host Caroline Flack is also firmly on Team Thurlow.

After Jonny’s dumping, Cazza Tweeted: ‘I’ve spent my whole morning thinking about Camilla .. this isn’t normal [sic],’ before adding: ‘She’s just amazing x.’

She also re-posted a message which read: ‘This whole episode of Love Island with Camilla is basically like watching the moment Bambi’s mum dies on loop #LoveIsIand.’

But there could be a good reason why Caroline, 37, feels so strongly about Cam’. We mean, they do have a pretty interesting connection…

As we all know, Camilla was linked to Prince Harry back in 2014.

She’s been very coy about it – but hasn’t denied it, telling LOOK before she entered the villa: ‘Gosh, that would be telling. It was a long time ago and I just want to put my past in the past. I don’t want it to stop me meeting someone on the show.’

Meanwhile, Caroline’s admitted to having a brief flirtation with Hazza in 2009.

Cor. Harry’s one lucky guy, right? We can only imagine the chats these two will have after Camilla’s left the villa.