Caroline Flack On How She Beats Body-Shaming Trolls

The 37-year-old opens up about receiving cruel messages on social media...

We all know that Caroline Flack is one gorgeous lady, but that doesn’t mean she’s without her insecurities.

And while the 37-year-old has had a pretty fabulous few years, winning Strictly Come Dancing and becoming the host of Love Island, she has had some tough times.

Thank You Women's Fitness for having me as your cover girl this month ❤ @roarfitnessgirl A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

However, she isn’t going to let the haters bring her down. She tells Women’s Fitness: ‘I guess I have taken a lot of flack, but I don’t see myself as a victim because I have such a good life.

‘You win some and you lose some but I’m not going to go home, cry and quit, because that’s not the way the world works. I’m thankful for the opportunities I’ve had, I’m a lucky girl.

‘There will always be things you’re insecure about, that’s just being human, isn’t it? I mean, I’ve got a really non-symmetrical face but I can’t change it.

Thanks @roarfitnessgirl @womensfitnessuk A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

‘Well, I probably could actually but I’m not going to. I used to hate my boobs but now I like them. I used to want to be thin, but now I’m happy being curvy and strong.’

On social media trolls, she adds: ‘I think when it first happens it’s quite normal for anyone to feel upset.

‘It’s not a nice thing to read and get your head around. But you can’t take it to heart, it’s a tiny part of a very big world.

Back to rehearsals today …. 3 weeks till we open …. head still in MELT MODE …. 🤦🏼‍♀️💦 A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

‘People will always say throw-away comments. I put myself out there so I guess it comes with the territory.’

We love Caroline’s refreshing attitude. Let’s hope she continues ignoring those ridiculous keyboard warriors, eh?

P.S. Your face is perfectly symmetrical, Cazza.