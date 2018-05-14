Caroline Flack Looked Pretty In Pink As She Collected The BAFTA For Love Island

Love Island won big at the TV BAFTAs...

Love it or hate it – and we know which camp we fall into – Love Island was one of the most talked about shows last year. In fact, the 2017 series saw it gain its highest-ever rating in its TV history.

As you’re probably more than aware, London hosted the 2018 British Academy Television Awards on Sunday night. Some of our favourite small screen actors and TV personalities arrived for the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall and, of course, they brought their A-game.

Caroline Flack was amongst those that went all out in a beautiful floor-length gown. The 38-year-old opted for a blush pink dress with off-the-shoulder detail.

It was a big night for Flack and the dating show, as Love Island was commended in the Best Reality And Constructed Factual category.

The TV presenter, who has been part of the ITV2 reality show since its reboot in 2015, was called up to the stage to collect the award.

Unfortunately it seemed that her dress got in the way a little, as she struggled to get up onto the stage. Luckily the show’s executive producer Richard Cowles was there to help.

‘I knew this dress was a bad idea,’ she joked, as she accepted the award.

‘Wow, a BAFTA! On behalf of all of us, thank you so much,’ she continued. ‘It has been so brilliant watching the show grow over the last three years…

‘A massive shout out to ITV2 and ITV who are a brilliant channel to work for. A huge thank you to the Islanders for giving so much of themselves. A massive thank you to the production team – in fact, most of them right now are on a boat somewhere on the Thames going crazy that we’ve just won this.’

Last year’s contestants wasted no time in jumping on social media to share the achievement.

With a brand new series just around the corner, we can’t help but get even more excited for what’s to come.

Bring on the new islanders.