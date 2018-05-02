Caroline Flack Defends Her Fiancé Andrew Brady Against Twitter Trolls

The Love Island host, who got engaged over the weekend, has hit back on social media...

In case you missed the memo, Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady are engaged.

The pair, who have been dating for three months, announced the news on Instagram last weekend.

Sharing a photo of herself and Andrew, 27, posing with the ring, she announced: ‘He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove’.

The news came as a bit of a shock to a lot of fans, mainly due to the fact that they were reported to have briefly split earlier in their relationship.

A number of people seemed to question whether there might have been another motive behind the happy news, with The Sun then publishing a speculative report that claimed the TV presenter’s ‘friends’ felt ‘genuine concern’ for her.

Hmm.

In the wake of these claims, along with a number of comments that seem to have been following the couple around online, Flack has spoken out.

‘I don’t like to speak up on things,’ she said via Twitter. ‘But. He’s my boyfriend . And he’s lovely to me. He’s new to this world . No one is perfect… [sic]’

She added: ‘Give people a break …. we all f*ck up… all of us … people spend so much time over analysing things … let it be …

‘And while all you weirdos are taking time to write mean comments about someone you don’t know ….I’ll get back to my love nest [sic]’.

Andrew seems to have disabled comments on his Instagram page, but he has continued to share loved-up snaps from his holiday with his new fiancée.

‘Thank GOD I found this one,’ he wrote alongside one cosy photograph.

Way to rise above the haters, guys.