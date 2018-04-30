We’ve Got An Update On Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady’s Engagement

💍💍💍

Congratulations are in order for Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady!

The couple announced their engagement at the weekend, after just three months of dating. Caroline, 38, revealed the news by with sharing a photo of herself and Andrew, 27, posing with the ring, adding the caption: ‘He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove ❤️.’

A source later told The Sun: ‘Caroline is totally in love. Andrew treats her like a princess. She’s grinning from ear to ear because she feels like she’s found The One.

‘All Caroline’s family love him and he’s got the Flack seal of approval. She’s so happy that she is able to go on Love Island this year having found love herself. She views it as a fairytale story.’

Caroline and Andrew have dealt with some tough issues since first hooking up, including a brief split. But after a reported ‘series of heart to hearts’, they decided to give their relationship another go.

It was clear things were heating up between the pair when Cazza showed off a tattoo tribute to the ex-Apprentice star earlier this month. She’s had a delicate love heart and the initials AB inked on the inside of her wrist.

However, that didn’t stop some from questioning whether the engagement was a big prank – or just a publicity stunt to promote the new series of Love Island.

Now Caroline seems to have made it clear that she and Andrew are betrothed for reals, writing on her Instagram Story yesterday: ‘Thank you for so many lovely messages! Really appreciate them. It’s such a lovely feeling… we’re off on hols.’

Congratulations came from both friends and fans, with Love Island contestant Camilla Thurlow commenting: ‘Congratulations! So much love #chooselove xx,’ and Amanda Holden saying: ‘Omg. Wonderful news xx.’

Aw. Our next question is… will they get married in the Love Island villa?!