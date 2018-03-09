Has Caroline Flack Just Gone Instagram Official With Her New Man?

There have been rumours swirling about this 'romance' for weeks...

So is Caroline Flack dating Celebrity Big Brother star Andrew Brady? It’s been the question on everyone’s lips, and we might be one step closer to getting an official answer…

The much-loved Love Island host has been sharing some social media snaps of Andrew of late – but she’s just posted the first to her Instagram profile, breaking her silence on their relationship at the same time.

The adorable photo, which was shared on Thursday night, sees them cosying up together in, what looks like, a bar.

‘Having tried to get rid of him for a while he’s kinda just sticking around now,’ she captioned the snap, along with a heart emoji.

Andrew, who has also previously made an appearance on The Apprentice, can be seen with his arm around her.

Her fans have reacted accordingly, with comments including: ‘Awww lovely pic! Great couple’ and ‘ WOHOOOO FLACKY GOT HERSELF A BOYFRIEND’.

Andrew also posted a photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, ‘nice end to a nice day’, tagging his date.

It’s reported that they have been dating for a few weeks, since meeting on a night out in London.

Keep the snaps coming, guys!