Is Carol Wright Leaving TOWIE Alongside BFF Debbie Douglas?

Is Carol following in Debbie's footsteps?

ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex is set to lose another fan favourite, according to reports.

Carol Wright, mother to two original Essex stars Mark and Jess, is believed to be leaving the hit reality show. Nooo.

The 57-year-old is often seen on screen with her pal Debbie Douglas, who’s mum to another TOWIE original, Lydia Bright.

So after news broke of both Debbie and Lydia exiting the show last week, speculation immediately began as to whether Carol would continue without her on-screen sidekick.

Happy birthday to my friend who is so annoying so loud and nutty but wouldn't swop her for the world #partnersincrime xxx A post shared by Carol Wright (@carolwright1) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

To add fuel to the fire, a source told the Daily Star: ‘Carol lost her mum [Nanny Pat] a few years back, her kids Mark and Jess have both left the show and now her best pal has followed them out of the door.

‘Carol isn’t ruling out making the odd cameo if called upon but with Debbie leaving she’s doesn’t feel like she has a place on the show anymore.’

However, Carol recently took to Twitter to try to clear things up, writing: ‘I definitely haven’t made any decisions about leaving @towie. It won’t be the same without Debbie but my decision willl be made soon [sic].’

Fans were quick to jump in and beg the star to stay on the show, with replies including: ‘Awwww don’t leave…,’ and: ‘Hope u stay [sic].’

One follower shared their love for the famous Wright family, adding: ‘No don’t go carol we will miss that beautiful smile we love you mother of my fave boy an girl ,,,stay stay stay :)) xoxo.

‘You do what feels right for you,,,,, big hugs xo [sic].’

If Carol leaves then does this mean the Wright family have officially said goodbye to TOWIE?

Don’t go, lady!

By Emily Jefferies