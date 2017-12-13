Love Island’s Cara And Nathan Have Become Parents To A Baby Boy
It's going to be a VERY merry Christmas for these two
We have the loveliest news about Love Island‘s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey today.
The couple – who won the ITV2 show back in 2016 – have welcomed their baby boy! What an amazing early Christmas present.
Cara, 27, made the announcement on Twitter this morning, simply posting the emojis: ‘🤱🏻💙.’
Nathan, 25, then confirmed the birth, sharing a photo of Cara in what appeared to be the middle of labour. We’re not sure how she’ll feel about that when she sees it, but…
He’d captioned the snap: ‘The day has finally come !!!! Myself and @cara_delahoyde have become parents to our beautiful baby boy !!! Massive hats off to Cara Who delivered our boy safely !!!!! #thenextchapter 💙👶🏼 P.S I hope you don’t kill me for the pic Cara 😅❤️ [sic].’
We guess the sentiment was there, eh?
Of course, the pair were soon flooded with congratulatory messages. One follower wrote: ‘Been patiently waiting for this news lol congratulations u wonderful couple 😘😘,’ while another said: ‘A massive congratulations to you both👶🏻🍼💙 you are both going to be AMAZING Parents!💚❤️ [sic].’
It’s been a rocky few months for Cara and Nath’. They split just weeks before revealing Cara’s pregnancy, but reunited last month.
Nathan posted a picture of Cara planting a kiss on his cheek, telling fans: ‘To squash all the rumours me and @cara_delahoyde are back together and stronger than ever !!! Right before xmas 😊😍 #happyfamily.’
Aw. Sending a huge congratulations to you both, guys!