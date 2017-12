Love Island’s Cara And Nathan Have Become Parents To A Baby Boy

It's going to be a VERY merry Christmas for these two

We have the loveliest news about Love Islandโ€˜s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey today.

The couple โ€“ who won the ITV2 show back in 2016 โ€“ have welcomed their baby boy! What an amazing early Christmas present.

Cara, 27, made the announcement on Twitter this morning, simply posting the emojis: โ€˜๐Ÿคฑ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ’™.โ€™

Nathan, 25, then confirmed the birth, sharing a photo of Cara in what appeared to be the middle of labour. Weโ€™re not sure how sheโ€™ll feel about that when she sees it, butโ€ฆ

Heโ€™d captioned the snap: โ€˜The day has finally come !!!! Myself and @cara_delahoyde have become parents to our beautiful baby boy !!! Massive hats off to Cara Who delivered our boy safely !!!!! #thenextchapter ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ P.S I hope you donโ€™t kill me for the pic Cara ๐Ÿ˜ โค๏ธ [sic].โ€™

We guess the sentiment was there, eh?

Of course, the pair were soon flooded with congratulatory messages. One follower wrote: โ€˜Been patiently waiting for this news lol congratulations u wonderful couple ๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ˜˜,โ€™ while another said: โ€˜A massive congratulations to you both๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿป๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ’™ you are both going to be AMAZING Parents!๐Ÿ’šโค๏ธ [sic].โ€™

To squash all the rumours me and @cara_delahoyde are back together and stronger than ever !!! Right before xmas ๐Ÿ˜Š๐Ÿ˜ #happyfamily A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:28am PST

Itโ€™s been a rocky few months for Cara and Nathโ€™. They split just weeks before revealing Caraโ€™s pregnancy, but reunited last month.

Nathan posted a picture of Cara planting a kiss on his cheek, telling fans: โ€˜To squash all the rumours me and @cara_delahoyde are back together and stronger than ever !!! Right before xmas ๐Ÿ˜Š๐Ÿ˜ #happyfamily.โ€™

Aw. Sending a huge congratulations to you both, guys!