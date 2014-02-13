Cara Delevingne Has A Mulberry-Shaped Surprise In Store…

Cara Delevingne is up to something. And we are excited.

This morning, a very intriguing email from Mulberry landed in our inboxes which has got us even more psyched for London Fashion Week (which kicks off tomorrow).

Along with a sneak peek video named #SeeYouSunday, the statement from the brand read: ‘Mulberry and Cara Delevingne have exciting plans for London Fashion Week. All will be revealed this Sunday 16 February at 1.30pm.’

In the teaser clip, the 21-year-old catwalk strutter is seen striding thorough a London train station wearing a chic black winter coat and wide-brimmed black hat before hopping into a cab… And the clues end there.

What are they up to?!

Whatever it is, we can’t wait to find out. The British fashion house are not due to stage a catwalk show at this year’s LFW, as they are still without a new creative director following Emma Hill’s departure last September.

But they’ve clearly got a pretty epic alternative surprise in store… Roll on Sunday!

By Robyn Munson

Got a tablet? You can now download LOOK magazine straight on your iPhone,



iPad



, Kindle (just search the store for ‘LOOK magazine’),



Nook



or



Zinio



. And don’t forget to rate and review!