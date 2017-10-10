Cara Delevingne Speaks Out About Her Struggle With Depression

The model appeared on This Morning this week...

You may think supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne has it all…

But the Paper Towns star spoke to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on yesterday’s This Morning (9 October) and opened up about some darker times in her life.

‘I’m not in hell now,’ she admitted. ‘The things that stick with all of us the most are the darker times, the more traumatic times. Those are some of the points I remember the most.’

She continue to confess that she didn’t know how to handle her depression: ‘I didn’t know how to communicate my emotions. I was very ashamed of the way I felt. I had a very privileged upbringing, I was very lucky, I went to an amazing school.’

The 25-year-old continued: ‘I had depression and I had moments when I didn’t want to carry on. And then the guilt of feeling that way and not being able to tell anyone because I shouldn’t feel that way and I shouldn’t feel bad. It’s the guilt.’

‘That’s what I want to be for teenagers, not necessarily a role model, but someone who has been through it and come out the other side,’ she added.

And as if Cara’s career wasn’t impressive enough, she is now released her very own book which followed four 16-year-old pals as they try to navigate their way through life.

‘I have been very open about my time and troubles as a teenager… You feel so much at that point. I felt it was my duty to write a book,’ she discussed with Phil and Holly. ‘For me, it was realising that I shouldn’t be ashamed of feeling these things and that I wasn’t alone. Everyone goes through these things and being vulnerable is actually a strength and not a weakness and showing your emotions and being honest about it.’

‘That’s why, more and more, mental health is such an important thing to talk about. It’s exactly the same thing as being physically sick. When you keep all those things inside and bottle them up, it makes you ill. It was important to highlight those things.’

We applaud Cara for speaking out on such an important issue.