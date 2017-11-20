Cara De La Hoyde Shows Off Her Gorgeous Bump On The Red Carpet

As the Love Island winner takes to Twitter to ask for tips on 'kick-starting labour'...

It looks like Cara de la Hoyde is almost ready to pop!

The Love Island star, 27, stepped out at the Daddy’s Home 2 premiere in London last week, where she showed off her stunning bump in a navy off-the-shoulder dress.

She looked gorgeous and glowing, rocking a subtle smoky eye, nude-pink lips and a shimmer of highlighter across the brow bone. When it came to her hair, she’d opted for a loose half-up style.

Cara arrived on the red carpet with her LI co-star Nathan Massey, who’s the father of her unborn child. They looked content in each other’s company, with Nath’ lovingly placing a hand Cara’s tum.

It seems Cara – who’s expecting a little boy – is more than ready to become a mama. She tweeted yesterday: ‘So seriously now any good tips to kick start this labour off 😩 not the usual, but things that have worked 🙏🏽 is this the week?👶🏽🙌🏽.’

She later added: ‘I’m am giving anything ago 🙈 he’s so big now I’m giving him his eviction notice 😩😂 [sic].’

We’ve got our fingers crossed he makes an appearance ASAP, lady!

Back in summer, Cara revealed that her relationship with ex Nathan, 25, was getting back on track.

But a source told OK! in September: ‘Despite reports, Cara and Nathan are single. They’ve been getting along for the sake of the baby but I know they’re both very much single. They live in separate houses, I personally think they’re much better as friends.’

However, Cara then hinted to Reveal that the two were reconciling: ‘He comes round and helps me sort out stuff with the nursery. He’ll stay for a takeaway and a film, but it’s not at the sleepover stage!’ she said.

‘It’s proper dating – if we’d have met like this a year ago, it’s how we would have been. It’s nice, as we miss each other. It’s exciting again.’

Well, whatever Cara and Nathan’s status is, we can’t wait to meet their bubba.