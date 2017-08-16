People think that the pregnant Love Island winners have been flirting...

It’s safe to say we weren’t the only ones who were gutted to see Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey split earlier in the year.

After watching them win the 2016 series of Love Island, we felt pretty invested in their romance.

However, their story seemed far from over when Cara then announced that they are expecting a baby, despite no longer being a couple.

Having talked openly about the new direction of their relationship, the pair have remained adamant that they will be part of each other’s lives, even if they’re not together, and that they will raise their little bundle of joy together.

But fans are now questioning whether a reconciliation could be on the cards for Nathan and Cara…

It appears as though the former couple have been doing some serious flirting on social media. Ooh.

It all started when Nathan took credit for this stunning snap of Cara and her bump…

Bump showing more and more ❤ thanks @lasulaboutique for the outfit 😊Use my code CARA30 for 30%off ❤ A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

‘I took this pic ! It’s all in the camera angles 🕺🕺🕺 @Miss_Delahoyde 😂😂😂😩👌 thank the photographer,’ he tweeted his ex.

Taking things up a notch, Cara teased him: ‘You helped make the bump too 😏😂’ to which Nathan responded: ‘I bloody hope it did 😂😂😂🙌😜’ [sic].

And in a now-deleted tweet, it’s been reported that Cara flirted: ‘Careful or you might make another 👀😂’.

Erm, WHAT could this mean?!

Erm, WHAT could this mean?!

And, guys, the flirting didn’t even stop there…

Taking to Instagram this morning, Nathan posted a throwback snap of himself and Cara on Love Island, captioning it: ‘Who would of thought it ayyyy !!! Can’t wait to meet my little menace , I’m counting down the days !!! 💙👶🏼’.

Who would of thought it ayyyy !!! Can't wait to meet my little menace , I'm counting down the days !!! 💙👶🏼 A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

And when Cara commented on the picture, moaning: ‘Really 🙈 worst photo ever 😩😂’, Nathan teased her with a personal joke: ‘@cara_delahoyde you look like mus in this pic 👀😂😂😂’ [sic].

The brunette beauty then wrote back: ‘mus is our secret don’t tell the world 🙈😂❤️’ [sic].

Huh?!

We’re not really sure what all of this means, but we’re pleased to see that they’re sharing in their excitement of the new arrival.

By Emily Jefferies