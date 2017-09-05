Cara De La Hoyde Speaks Out About Her Battle With Depression

The pregnant Love Island star talks candidly about how the illness affected her relationship with ex-boyfriend Nathan Massey

Cara de la Hoyde has opened up about her battle with depression.

The Love Island star, 27, began suffering from the illness aged just 15, and admits that her experience on the ITV2 reality show put her in a bad place.

She tells Reveal: ‘The worst point came after Love Island. Nobody trains you for how intense it is, and you’re constantly being judged.

‘I really wish I’d have spoken to someone about it at the time, because I didn’t know how to deal with it, and I didn’t feel like me anymore.

‘There would be times I’d lock myself in my bedroom for days, and just sit there and cry. [Ex-boyfriend] Nathan [Massey] has never dealt with mental illness before.

‘If you’ve never been around it, you don’t understand it, and he would get down about it too. I’d say: “Just leave me, I’m fine,” then lock myself away, but he would take it personally.

‘It got so bad that it put a lot of stress on our relationship. It’s hard when you’re with someone to not think it’s your fault, and that they’re down because you’ve done something, but it’s not – you just can’t help it.’

Cara and Nathan, 25, confirmed their split back in April, just weeks before announcing that Cara was expecting their first child together.

Happily, Cara says she’s in a ‘good place’ thanks to her pregnancy. She’s continuing to take medication on a low dosage, to avoid a potential relapse.

She explains: ‘Separating was hard for both of us. And people have said I’m strong to face having a baby alone, but the baby has given me strength.

‘I had to get my own flat and get stuff ready for the baby, so it did keep my mind occupied.’

And is there any chance of her and Nathan reuniting? Well, Cara adds: ‘We’re getting back on track, but we don’t want to make anything official yet, until we know it’s right.

‘We’re spending time together, though. ‘It’s starting from the bottom and working up. It’s proper dating – if we’d have met like this a year ago, it’s how we would have been.’

Sending you lots of love, lady.