Cara De La Hoyde Reveals She Is Dating Nathan Massey Again

We are SO happy to hear this!

We definitely weren’t the only ones who were totally gutted when Love Island 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey announced their split earlier this year.

The devastating news came shortly before Cara revealed to the public that she was had fallen pregnant and the pair were expecting a baby.

The brunette beauty has spoken honestly in the past about the big news, and how she has coped with the split AND the pregnancy at the same time (she’s a trooper, isn’t she?) but now Miss Da La Hoyde has opened up about some REALLY exciting news…

See: Love Island’s Jessica Shears Gets Cosy With Mike Thalassitis At The TV Choice Awards

Nathan has recently told OK! magazine that – as the pregnancy has progressed – they are going from strength to strength: ‘We talk all day, every day and she sends me pictures of the nursery. We’re getting on better than ever,’ and Cara agreed: ‘We’re excited to see what happens. Babies do change things. I still have love for him. We’ve always said we wouldn’t get back together just because of the baby.’

More: Love Island’s Jamie Reveals Whether He And Camilla Are Still Together

BUT in a new interview with Reveal magazine, 27-year-old Cara has announced that she and Nathan are dating again!

YAY.

‘He comes round and helps me sort out stuff with the nursery,’ she announced to the mag. ‘He’ll stay for a takeaway and a film, but it’s not at the sleepover stage! It’s proper dating – if we’d have met like this a year ago, it’s how we would have been. It’s nice, as we miss each other. It’s exciting again.’

We could not be more happy to hear this! And we’re sure the arrival of their bouncing baby boy will just bring these lovebirds even closer.